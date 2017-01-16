Sunovion Release: Biopharma Announces Pivotal Study Results For Novel Drug Candidate Dasotraline Demonstrating Significantly Improved Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Symptoms In Children Compared To Placebo

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion) today announced that results of a
pivotal Phase 2/3 study (SEP360-202) evaluating novel drug candidate
dasotraline in children ages 6 to 12 years with attention deficit
hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) showed statistically significant
improvement in the 4mg/day dose arm compared to placebo. The 2mg/day
dose arm did not demonstrate a statistically significant difference from
placebo. Sunovion announced top-line results from this study on
September 20, 2016.
The full study results will be presented today at the 2017 American
Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) Annual
Meeting, being held January 13-15 in Washington, D.C.
Pending successful completion of ongoing studies and discussions with
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Sunovion intends to submit
a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA in 2017 for ADHD in children and
adults.
“Sunovion is dedicated to advancing the treatment of serious
neuropsychiatric conditions, such as ADHD,” said Antony Loebel, M.D.,
Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Sunovion, Head of
Global Clinical Development for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Group. “These
study results are encouraging and support the efficacy and safety of
dasotraline for the treatment of ADHD.”
Results from SEP360-202 pivotal study
Children taking dasotraline 4mg/day experienced a statistically
significant improvement in ADHD symptoms compared to placebo, as
measured by the ADHD Rating Scale IV: Home Version (ADHD RS-IV HV) total
score (least squares [LS] mean change from Baseline at Week 6: -17.53
[95% CI:-20.12, -14.95] vs -11.36 [-13.89, -8.83], respectively; effect
size (ES)=0.48, p<0.001).1 This statistically significant
and clinically relevant improvement over placebo was maintained each
week through Week 6. Improvements in Clinical Global Impression-Severity
of Illness Scale (CGI-S) scores were also statistically significant in
the 4 mg/day dose arm compared to placebo. The 2 mg/day dose arm did not
demonstrate a statistically significant difference from placebo in the
ADHD RS-IV total score and did not statistically separate from placebo
in the CGI-S scores.
Both dasotraline 4mg and 2mg arms were generally well tolerated with an
adverse event (AE) profile consistent with completed adult dasotraline
studies.1 The most common treatment-emergent adverse events
(TEAE) (reported in 5 percent or more of patients and greater than
placebo) included insomnia, decreased appetite and weight decreased.
About Study SEP360-202
SEP360-202 was a Phase 2/3, six-week, randomized, double-blind,
multi-center, placebo-controlled, parallel-group efficacy and safety
trial conducted in the United States, that compared dasotraline with
placebo in children ages 6 to 12 years with a primary diagnosis of ADHD
(DSM-5 criteria), ADHD RS-IV HV score of =28 and CGI-S score of =4 at
study baseline. 342 patients were randomized 1:1:1 to receive
dasotraline 2mg/day (n=111) or 4mg/day (n=115), or placebo (n=116)
once-daily. Patients in the 4mg/day arm started at the 2mg/day dose for
the first week of the trial and were increased to 4mg/day at Week 2. The
primary efficacy endpoint was change from Baseline at Week 6 in ADHD
symptoms as measured by the ADHD RS-IV total score. Secondary efficacy
endpoints included change from Baseline in ADHD symptoms as measured by
ADHD RS-IV HV score at Weeks 1-5 (and subscales at Weeks 1–6), CGI-S
score at Weeks 1-6 and percentage of responders (defined as =30%
reduction in ADHD RS-IV HV total score at Weeks 1-6).
About Dasotraline
Dasotraline is a new chemical entity that is considered to be a dopamine
and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI). It has an extended
half-life (47-77 hours) that supports the potential for plasma
concentrations yielding a continuous therapeutic effect over the 24-hour
dosing interval at steady state. Dasotraline was discovered by Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Inc. and is currently in development to evaluate its use
in treating ADHD in adults and children and binge eating disorder (BED)
in adults in the United States. It has not been approved by the FDA for
the treatment of ADHD, BED or any other disorder.
About Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a persistent pattern
of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with
functioning and development, as characterized by inattention (e.g.,
distractibility, forgetfulness) and/or hyperactivity and impulsivity
(e.g., fidgeting, restlessness).2 Approximately 11% of
children 4-17 years of age have been diagnosed with ADHD in the United
States.3 Up to 60% of children with ADHD continue to
experience symptoms into adulthood.4 It is estimated that
4.4% of adults between ages 18 and 44 years experience some symptoms and
disabilities from ADHD in the United States.5
In children, ADHD is associated with social rejection and reduced school
performance.6 Children with a history of ADHD are ten times
as likely to have difficulties with friendships and can have
more frequent and severe injuries than peers without ADHD.7
In adults, symptoms reduce the quality of social or occupational
functioning.8 Studies have shown that ADHD is associated with
higher levels of unemployment, and those who are employed experience
workplace impairment, reduced productivity and behavioral issues.9
Adults with ADHD are also at increased risk of trauma, workplace
injuries and traffic accidents, are more likely to be diagnosed with
comorbid mental health conditions and have a higher incidence of
separation and divorce.10,11,12
About Binge Eating Disorder (BED)
Binge eating disorder (BED) is characterized by recurrent episodes of
binge eating that occur at least once per week for three months. An
episode of binge eating is defined as eating an abnormally large amount
of food in a discrete period of time. This is typically accompanied by a
sense of lack of control. Binge eating must be characterized by marked
distress and at least three of the following: eating more rapidly than
normal; eating until feeling uncomfortably full; eating large amounts of
food when not feeling physically hungry; eating alone because of
embarrassment and feeling disgusted, guilty or depressed afterwards.13
The lifetime prevalence of BED among adult women and men in the United
States is 3.6% and 2.1%, respectively.14,15
BED typically begins in adolescence or young adulthood but can also
start later.16 BED can lead to a number of psychological and
physical problems, such as social isolation, feeling bad about oneself,
problems functioning at work, obesity and related medical conditions
(e.g., gastroesophageal reflux disease, joint problems, heart disease,
type 2 diabetes and some sleep-related breathing disorders).17
It is also associated with increased healthcare utilization, medical
morbidity and mortality.18
About Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion)
Sunovion is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the innovative
application of science and medicine to help people with serious medical
conditions. Sunovion’s vision is to lead the way to a healthier world.
The company’s spirit of innovation is driven by the conviction that
scientific excellence paired with meaningful advocacy and relevant
education can improve lives. With patients at the center of everything
it does, Sunovion has charted new paths to life-transforming treatments
that reflect ongoing investments in research and development and an
unwavering commitment to support people with psychiatric, neurological
and respiratory conditions. Sunovion’s track record of discovery,
development and commercialization of important therapies has included
Brovana® (arformoterol tartrate), Latuda®
(lurasidone HCI) and most recently Aptiom® (eslicarbazepine
acetate).
Headquartered in Marlborough, Mass., Sunovion is an indirect,
wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Europe Ltd., based in London, England, Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., based in Mississauga, Ontario, and Sunovion
CNS Development Canada ULC, based in Toronto, Ontario, are wholly-owned
direct subsidiaries of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Additional
information can be found on the company’s web sites: www.sunovion.com,
www.sunovion.eu
and www.sunovion.ca.
About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-ten listed pharmaceutical
companies in Japan operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets,
including Japan, the United States, China and the European Union.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma aims to create innovative pharmaceutical
products in the Psychiatry & Neurology area and the Oncology area, which
have been designated as the focus therapeutic areas. Sumitomo Dainippon
Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical
Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo
Dainippon Pharma has about 7,000 employees worldwide. Additional
information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its
corporate website at www.ds-pharma.com.
