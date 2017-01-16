10X Genomics Release: Company Announces Publication Of Study In Nature Communications Demonstrating Single Cell Profiling In Leukemia Patients By The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

- Study of data from patients with acute myeloid leukemia uses
10x
Genomics, Inc., a company focused on enabling the mastery of biology
by accelerating genomic discovery, today announced the publication of a
study enabled by the company’s Chromium™ Single Cell 3’ Solution. This
powerful new technology provides robust single-cell expression
measurements, allowing the discovery of gene expression dynamics and
molecular profiling of individual cell types at scale. The study, titled
“Massively parallel digital transcriptional profiling of single cells,”
was published in Nature Communications and was co-authored with
researchers from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.
“The speed, reproducibility and
high cell capture efficiency of 10x’s single cell analysis allowed us to
accurately profile fragile bone marrow samples isolated from patients
with acute myeloid leukemia who underwent multiple rounds of
chemotherapy, transplant conditioning and immunosuppression.”
“Earlier methods for single-cell RNA-sequencing posed practical
challenges for many labs, including our own. Therefore, we welcomed the
opportunity to collaborate with 10x Genomics to help validate and tailor
its single-cell RNA-sequencing platform to unlock the potential of
single-cell transcriptomics in both biological and clinical research,”
said Jason Bielas, Ph.D., co-author and principal investigator at the
To demonstrate the technical performance and applications of the
Chromium Single Cell 3’ Solution, the researchers collected
transcriptome data from approximately 250,000 single cells across 29
samples. Results showed superior scalability and robustness of this
system for single cell RNA-sequencing, with comparable sensitivity to
existing methods. The system’s rapid cell encapsulation and high cell
capture efficiency enabled analysis of precious clinical samples from
patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Using the Chromium Single Cell 3’
Solution, researchers determined host and donor chimerism at single cell
resolution and compared immune cell subpopulation changes in patients
before and after transplant.
Existing methods for single-cell RNA-sequencing face practical
challenges when scaling to tens of thousands or more cells in
throughput. The commercially available Chromium Single Cell 3’ Solution
enables single cell RNA-sequencing at scale, with high cell capture
efficiency and flexible throughput.
Current plate-based approaches require time-consuming
fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) into many plates that must be
processed separately. Microfluidics-based platforms utilize mechanical
trapping of cells and are limited in their throughput and cell capture
efficiency. Academic droplet-based techniques enable processing of tens
of thousands of cells in a single experiment but are not efficient to
implement, or robustly scale. The published data demonstrates the
Chromium Single Cell 3’ Solution can address both of these shortcomings
in a single assay, resulting in a more scalable and robust platform for
single cell RNA-sequencing.
“We were thrilled when we learned of the success Dr. Bielas and his team
had when using the 10x platform,” said Serge Saxonov, Ph.D., co-founder
and chief executive officer of 10x Genomics. “This published study
validates our system and highlights the novel insights that can be
gained from rapid and scalable single cell analysis. We look forward to
more of these studies and the potential impact on a wide variety of
research and clinical applications.”
The study published in Nature Communications is available online
at http://www.nature.com/ncomms.
Single cell RNA-sequencing data is available at http://support.10xgenomics.com/single-cell/datasets.
