Hutchison China MediTech (Chi-Med) Release: Biopharma Initiates A Phase II Study Of Sulfatinib In Second-Line Biliary Tract Cancer In China

announces that it has initiated a Phase II study of sulfatinib in
second-line biliary tract cancer (“BTC”) patients in China. Sulfatinib
is an oral, novel angio-immunokinase inhibitor that selectively targets
vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (“VEGFR”), fibroblast growth
factor receptor (“FGFR”) and colony-stimulating factor-1 receptor
(“CSF-1R”), three key tyrosine kinase receptors involved in tumor
angiogenesis and immune evasion. The first drug dose was administered on
January 9, 2017.
This Phase II study is a multi-center, single-arm, open-label study to
evaluate the efficacy and safety of sulfatinib as a monotherapy in
treating advanced or metastatic BTC patients who failed one prior
systemic therapy. The primary endpoint is progression free survival
(“PFS”) at 16 weeks, with secondary endpoints including objective
response rate (“ORR”), disease control rate (“DCR”), duration of
response, PFS, overall survival (“OS”) and safety. Additional details
about this study may be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using identifier NCT02966821.
About BTC
BTC, also known as cholangiocarcinoma, is a heterogeneous group of rare
but fatal malignancies arising from the biliary tract epithelia,
including intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and extrahepatic
cholangiocarcinoma. BTC is the second most frequently occurring type of
liver cancer in the world, after hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC),
accounting for approximately 15% of all liver cancer cases1.
In 2017, there will be approximately 18,000 new BTC cases in the United
States, according to the National Cancer Institute. However, in China,
the incidence can be up to 40 times the rate observed in the Western
world2.
Gemcitabine is the current first-line therapy for BTC patients, either
as a monotherapy or in combination with cisplatin, and there is no
established second-line therapy for this fatal disease worldwide. The
median life expectancy is less than 12 months for patients with
unresectable or metastatic disease at diagnosis. Accordingly, we see a
high unmet medical need for new targeted treatment options.
About Sulfatinib
Sulfatinib is an oral, novel angio-immunokinase inhibitor that
selectively inhibits the tyrosine kinase activity associated with VEGFR,
FGFR and CSF-1R, three key tyrosine kinase receptors involved in tumor
angiogenesis and immune evasion. Inhibition of the VEGFR signaling
pathway can act to stop angiogenesis, the growth of the vasculature
around the tumor, and thereby starve the tumor of the nutrients and
oxygen it needs to grow rapidly. Aberrant activation of the FGFR
signaling pathway, which can be increased by anti-VEGFR therapy
treatment, is shown to be associated with cancer progression by
promoting tumor growth, angiogenesis and formation of the myeloid
derived suppressor cells. Inhibition of the CSF-1R signaling pathway
blocks the activation of tumor-associated macrophages, which are
involved in suppressing immune responses against tumors.
In addition to the BTC trial, six sulfatinib clinical trials are
underway in China and the United States, including two Phase III studies
in neuroendocrine tumor patients (SANET-p and SANET-ep) and a Phase II
study in thyroid cancer patients.
The SANET-p trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled,
multi-center, Phase III pivotal registration trial to treat about 190
pathologically low or intermediate grade pancreatic NET patients in
China whose disease has progressed, locally advanced or distant
metastasized and for whom there is no effective therapy. The primary
endpoint is PFS, with secondary endpoints including ORR, DCR, duration
of response, time to response and OS. Additional details of the SANET-p
study may be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using identifier NCT02589821.
The SANET-ep trial is similar to the SANET-p trial and is targeted at
treating about 270 non-pancreatic NET patients in China. Additional
details of the SANET-ep study may be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using
identifier NCT02588170.
Chi-Med is conducting an open-label Phase II clinical trial to evaluate
the efficacy and safety of sulfatinib in about 50 patients with locally
advanced or metastatic radioactive iodine-refractory differentiated
thyroid cancer or medullary thyroid cancer in China. The primary
endpoint is ORR, with secondary endpoints including the safety and
tolerability, DCR, time to response and PFS. Additional details of this
study may be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using identifier NCT02614495.
About Chi-Med
Chi-Med is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches,
develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare
products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, focuses
on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics in oncology and
autoimmune diseases for the global market. Its Commercial Platform
manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer
health products in China.
Chi-Med is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison
Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0001). For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements
reflect Chi-Med’s current expectations regarding future events,
including its expectations for the clinical development of sulfatinib,
plans to initiate clinical studies for sulfatinib, its expectations as
to whether such studies would meet their primary or secondary endpoints,
and its expectations as to the timing of the completion and the release
of results from such studies. Forward-looking statements involve
risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include,
among other things, assumptions regarding enrollment rates, timing and
availability of subjects meeting a study’s inclusion and exclusion
criteria, changes to clinical protocols or regulatory requirements,
unexpected adverse events or safety issues, the ability of drug
candidate sulfatinib to meet the primary or secondary endpoint of a
study, to obtain regulatory approval in different jurisdictions, to gain
commercial acceptance after obtaining regulatory approval, the potential
market of sulfatinib for a targeted indication and the sufficiency of
funding. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak
only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of these and
other risks, see Chi-Med’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and on AIM. Chi-Med undertakes no obligation to update or
revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a
result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.
