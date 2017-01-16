Hutchison China MediTech (Chi-Med) Release: Biopharma Appoints Industry Veteran Paul Carter To Board Of Directors

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) today
announces with effect from February 1, 2017, Mr Paul Rutherford Carter
has been appointed as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and
member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Technical
Committee of Chi-Med; and Mr Shigeru Endo tendered his resignation as
Non-executive Director and Mr Christopher Nash tendered his resignation
as Senior Independent Non-executive Director and member of Audit
Committee and Remuneration Committee effective on the same date.
Mr Carter, aged 56, has more than 25 years of experience in the
pharmaceutical industry. From 2006 to 2016, Mr Carter served in various
senior executive roles at Gilead Sciences, Inc. (“Gilead”), a
research-based biopharmaceutical company, with the last position as
Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations. In this role Mr Carter
headed the worldwide commercial organisation responsible for the launch
and commercialisation of all of Gilead’s products. Prior to joining
Gilead, he spent 14 years with GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) and its group
companies, with the last position as a Regional Head of the
International business in Asia.
Mr Carter is currently a director of Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. He
was previously a director of Gilead Sciences Ltd, Gilead Sciences
International Ltd. and Gilead Sciences Europe Ltd. within the past five
years.
Mr Carter holds a degree in Business Studies from the Ealing School of
Business and Management (now merged into University of West London) and
is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in the
UK.
He does not have any shareholdings in Chi-Med. Save for the information
disclosed above, there is no other information in relation to Mr Carter
that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g)
of the AIM Rules for Companies.
Mr Simon To, Chairman of Chi-Med said “We thank Mr Shigeru Endo and Mr
Christopher Nash for their invaluable contributions to the Company
during their tenure and welcome Mr Carter to the Board whose experience
in the global biopharmaceutical industry will be important to the
Company.”
About Chi-Med
Chi-Med is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches,
develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare
products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, focuses
on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics in oncology and
autoimmune diseases for the global market. Its Commercial Platform
manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer
health products in China.
Chi-Med is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison
Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0001). For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect
Chi-Med’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking
statements involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties
include, among other things, the risk that current or future appointees
to Chi-Med’s board of directors are not effective in their respective
positions, the difficulty in locating and recruiting suitable candidates
for its board of directors and the management difficulties which may
arise from changes in Chi-Med’s board of directors. Existing and
prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For
further discussion of these and other risks, see Chi-Med’s filings with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on AIM. Chi-Med
undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained
in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future
events or circumstances or otherwise.