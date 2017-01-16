Rho Release: Company Implements Phlexglobal’s PhlexEview 4 As Transformative eTMF Solution

AMERSHAM, England & MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phlexglobal,
pioneers in the specialist provision of electronic Trial Master File
(eTMF) technology and TMF services to the life sciences industry, is
thrilled to announce that Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based CRO Rho,
Inc. (Rho) has implemented PhlexEview4 as its chosen eTMF
solution. Delivered via a private cloud in a ‘Software as a Service’
(SaaS) model, PhlexEview4 will support Rho’s commercial and government
clients with greater visibility and accessibility to essential
documents, and with metrics regarding the completeness and readiness of
the TMF. PhlexEview provides a market-leading system for full electronic
management of Rho’s client TMFs and reinforces their companywide goal to
enhance the quality and speed of clinical trials.
PhlexEview is Phlexglobal’s market leading regulatory compliant, hosted
solution for managing, organizing, and displaying TMF documents.
Empowering users to enhance their work practices while increasing
efficiencies, PhlexEview4’s innovative solutions and features span core
functionality from study setup through to electronic archiving.
Phlexglobal’s technology, along with their unique breadth of
market-leading TMF management solutions, organizational assets and
compliance accelerators will directly impact Rho’s ability to:
collaborate more effectively with the broad spectrum of TMF
stakeholders; increase quality, timeliness, visibility and oversight
through a centralized view of the TMF to reduce regulatory risk; and
support overall Inspection Readiness. Rho uniquely offers the industry
an experienced, creative team of problem-solvers who provide outstanding
clinical drug development services fuelled by a unique team approach.
Their dedication to collaboration makes the industry’s clinical trials
and programs run smarter and more efficiently.
“Selecting an eTMF system was a strategically important decision for Rho
that will allow us to add more value for our clients. We chose
Phlexglobal because of the clear TMF expertise of their teams and the
superior capabilities of PhlexEview4. PhlexEview4 supports collaborative
partnerships with our clients and allows us to provide them with full
TMF oversight and better-quality trial results.” said Laura Helms Reece,
co-chief executive officer, Rho.
Following a stringent due diligence process and a complex implementation
phase, PhlexEview was live at the end of October 2016. The training of
300 users is well under way and as many as 100 active studies will be
available in PhlexEview.
“Rho conducted a thorough vendor selection process due to the
criticality of this project to Rho’s transformation. Phlexglobal emerged
as the right partner due to: the cultural fit between our teams and our
shared passion for eTMF excellence; the expertise that Phlexglobal
brought to bear that led to our success; and their proven ability to
deliver and collaborate effectively. Phlexglobal listened and understood
our objectives and requirements – a major differentiator in our
experience with software vendors,” said Doug Baldwin, technical
operations service leader, Rho.
“We are delighted to be Rho’s long term eTMF partner and to
provide PhlexEview as their eTMF management system. Every partnership we
establish is based on mutually beneficial outcomes, and Rho has helped
Phlexglobal to offer the industry a more transformative solution, just
as we have offered them a key competitive advantage. We will continue to
work collaboratively with Rho to provide them with an ever evolving
solution to ensure PhlexEview continues to be in alignment with Rho
business needs and the needs of their clients” said Rick Riegel,
Phlexglobal CEO.
About Phlexglobal
Phlexglobal is a specialist provider of technology-enabled, Trial Master
File (TMF & eTMF) document management solutions and other support
services. They offer a unique combination of clinical trial knowledge,
document management skills, regulatory understanding and technical
expertise to deliver a range of flexible, targeted solutions to meet
business needs.
More information can be found at www.phlexglobal.com
About Rho
Rho, a privately-held, contract research organization (CRO) located in
Chapel Hill, NC, provides a full range of clinical research services
across the entire drug development process. For more than 32 years, Rho
has been a trusted partner to some of the industry’s leading
pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies as well as
academic and government organizations. Their commitment to excellence,
their innovative technologies, and their therapeutic expertise
accelerate time to market, maximize returns on investment, and lead to
an exceptional customer experience.
More information can be found at www.rhoworld.com