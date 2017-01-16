Osiris (OSIR) Announces Scientific Manuscript Reporting Antimicrobial Properties Of Cryopreserved Viable Amnion Is Available Electronically In Peer-Reviewed Journal

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIR), announced today that a new peer-reviewed manuscript “Human cryopreserved viable amniotic membrane inhibits the growth of bacteria associated with chronic wounds” (Mao et al.) has been published in the Journal of Diabetic Foot Complications and available online.



Chronic wounds are on the rise and represent an enormous financial burden to the patient and to the healthcare system. Wound related infection is a serious complication, which increases the risk of hospitalization and often leads to amputation. Placental membranes have a long history of use for management of wounds. One of the properties of placental membranes in utero is to protect the fetus from infections. However, limited availability and short shelf-life precluded the widespread use of fresh placental tissues. Progress in tissue preservation resulted in fast commercialization of placental membranes. However, preservation techniques can lead to varying degrees of damage to the tissue components, and therefore affect the functional properties of placental membranes.

In the published study, antimicrobial properties of human cryopreserved viable amniotic membrane (hCVAM) were investigated. This study was conducted in the laboratory of Professor Kohn at the New Jersey Center for Biomaterials at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. The effect of hCVAM against 6 pathogens associated with chronic wounds – E. faecium, S. aureus, K. pneumoniae, A. baumannii, P. aeruginosa, and E. aerogenes (ESKAPE) - was evaluated. Results show that hCVAM inhibited the growth of all ESKAPE bacteria in vitro.

“Deficiencies in chronic wound environment preclude wound closure leading to high risk for wound infection. Therefore, wound care modalities should not only support natural wound repair process, but also possess antimicrobial properties. Results of the study indicate that the cryopreserved viable placental amnion retains both properties of the native tissue,” says Professor Joachim Kohn, who is the Director of the New Jersey Center for Biomaterials at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, the Principal Investigator of the study.

