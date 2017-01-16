Employer:
'Pharma Bro'
Martin Shkreli
Reportedly Hit In The Face With Dog Poop
Tweet
1/16/2017 6:40:13 AM
Protesters at UC Davis showed “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos exactly what they thought of their appearance on campus by throwing dog poop, and landing a blow in the face of pharma pro Shkreli. Shkreli and Yiannopoulos both banned by Twitter, showed up for an event sponsored by the Davis College Republicans, that was shut down when protestors blocked the venue.
While Martin Shkreli, who bumped up the price of a critical cancer drug took poop to the face, Milo Yiannopoulos was able to duck the flying feces, but he has been banned from Twitter for trolling SNL Leslie Jones, and called a moron by ABC’s Terry Moran, according to a previous report by the Inquisitr.
