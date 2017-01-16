 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Seattle's OtoNexus Medical Technologies Bags $8 Million for Middle-Ear Infection Tech



1/16/2017 6:25:42 AM

OtoNexus Medical Technologies raised $7.9 million to fund development of its ultrasound device used to diagnose middle-ear infections in children and determine if antibiotics are needed for treatment. The Seattle-based company sold nearly $8 million in equity of its $9.2 million offering.

CEO Caitlin Cameron filed a Form D with the Securities & Exchange Commission, writing that the 1st sale date was December 30, 2016.

OtoNexus is developing an air-coupled ultrasound diagnostic device that identifies and characterizes fluid in the middle ear to determine if a physician should prescribe antibiotics. The device uses disposable tips and an interface to display data to the physician in seconds, according to the company.

