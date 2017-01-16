|
In His Latest Broadside On Drug Prices, Trump Plays The Medicare Negotiations Card
1/16/2017 6:09:38 AM
Donald Trump plans to use the massive leverage of Medicare and Medicaid spending as a tool to rein in prices — a tactic that has long been feared by biopharma.
In an interview late Saturday with the Washington Post, the president-elect also said he was putting the final touches to a new “insurance for everyone” plan to replace Obamacare, though he declined to provide specifics.
Trump set off a 5-alarm industrywide fire alert last week when he insisted during an impromptu diatribe during his press conference that pharma companies had been “getting away with murder” on drug prices, which he vowed to end once he gets in office in a few days.
comments powered by