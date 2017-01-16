|
A Look at Whether Juno (JUNO) Can Recover After Losing More Than Half Its Value in 2016
1/16/2017 6:03:42 AM
What happened
After reporting that it has halted trials of its most advanced cancer drug, shares in Juno Therapeutics lost 57.1% of their value in 2016, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
So what
Once in contention to be the first company to successfully commercialize a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy for tough-to-treat cancer, deaths due to brain swelling led Juno Therapeutics to discontinue trials evaluating JCAR015, pushing it further back in the race.
JCAR015 was being evaluated for use in patients with relapsed/refractory B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
