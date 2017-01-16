 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Salmon From Alaska Now Carry Japanese Tapeworm Parasite



1/16/2017 5:55:48 AM

A gruesome tapeworm that was once believed to infect only fish in Asia has been found in salmon netted in Alaska. Eating Raw Or Undercooked Fish

A new study, which was published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, hint of the growing dangers of eating sashimi and sushi.

Americans who love to eat raw or undercooked fish may now have higher risk of getting an infection from parasites as researchers discovered Japanese broad tapeworm in wild pink salmon caught in Alaska.

