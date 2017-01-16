|
Meet the 27-Year Old CEO Who's Running Biotech Visikol
1/16/2017 5:54:08 AM
There's an old adage that if at first you don't succeed, try, try again. That perfectly describes Michael Johnson's entrepreneurial journey.
Johnson is the CEO and cofounder of Visikol, a biotech company that "allows scientists to view tissues in a 3-D space as opposed to the traditional 2-D slices," according to Forbes. This makes it easier to identify diseases like Alzheimer's and cancer in body tissue samples.
The 27-year-old Johnson, who was recently named to the Forbes "30 Under 30" list for science, started working on Visikol while he was working on a doctorate in applied microbiology at Rutgers University.
