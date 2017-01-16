 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Gaming The System, Scientific ‘Cartels’ Band Together To Cite Each Others’ Work



1/16/2017 5:52:00 AM

They’re not the kind of gangs that smuggle drugs and murder people. But people looking closely at the scientific literature have discovered that a small number of scientists are part of a different kind of cartel — ones that band together to reference each other’s work, gaming the citation system to make their studies appear to be more important and worthy of attention.

These so-called citation cartels have been around for decades, as the publishing consultant Phil Davis has pointed out. Thomson Reuters, which until recently owned the Impact Factor for ranking journals, has even sanctioned periodicals for evidence of cartel behavior.

Read at STAT


