80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
7 Impressive Numbers for
Intuitive Surgical
(
ISRG
)
1/16/2017 5:46:27 AM
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) CEO Gary Guthart had a good story to tell at this year's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The robotic surgical system company's stock is up more than 20% over the past 12 months. Several numbers Guthart highlighted in his presentation explain why Intuitive Surgical has been so successful -- and a few point to potentially bright days ahead.
