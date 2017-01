Genentech (RHHBY) Dealt a Blow From Massachusetts' Highest Court

The state’s highest court ruled that Genentech should be considered a manufacturer for state tax purposes, dealing a blow to the biotechnology giant and other out-of-state companies that claim the manufacturer designation unfairly drives up their tax bill.In Massachusetts, manufacturers receive special tax treatment in order to entice them to maintain and build up operations in the state. For many companies located in Massachusetts, the formula leads to a lower tax bill. But for some firms headquartered out-of-state — such as Genentech, based in California — the opposite occurs: They have to pay more taxes than they would have without the special formula.