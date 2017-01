Struggling OvaScience (OVAS) Offers CFO Cash to Stay on Board

After its CEO and chief operating officer resigned amid financial troubles, Waltham fertility biotech OvaScience is offering to pay its chief financial officer a cash bonus of $100,000 to stay put, according to a federal filing.OvaScience said in a Jan. 9 filing that the compensation committee of its board of directors had approved a retention plan for finance chief Christophe Couturier under which he will receive two cash payments of $50,000 each during 2017, plus stock options.