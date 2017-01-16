 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Struggling OvaScience (OVAS) Offers CFO Cash to Stay on Board



1/16/2017 5:39:06 AM

After its CEO and chief operating officer resigned amid financial troubles, Waltham fertility biotech OvaScience is offering to pay its chief financial officer a cash bonus of $100,000 to stay put, according to a federal filing.

OvaScience said in a Jan. 9 filing that the compensation committee of its board of directors had approved a retention plan for finance chief Christophe Couturier under which he will receive two cash payments of $50,000 each during 2017, plus stock options.



