Struggling
OvaScience
(
OVAS
) Offers CFO Cash to Stay on Board
Tweet
1/16/2017 5:39:06 AM
After its CEO and chief operating officer resigned amid financial troubles, Waltham fertility biotech OvaScience is offering to pay its chief financial officer a cash bonus of $100,000 to stay put, according to a federal filing.
OvaScience said in a Jan. 9 filing that the compensation committee of its board of directors had approved a retention plan for finance chief Christophe Couturier under which he will receive two cash payments of $50,000 each during 2017, plus stock options.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
