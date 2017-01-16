|
How 4 Biotechs are Attempting to Change the Face of Healthcare
Healthcare is changing rapidly. Which companies will emerge as the huge winners with these major changes? We asked three of our healthcare contributors to weigh in on the subject. Here's why AbbVie, Alphabet, Johnson & Johnson, and Veeva Systems could represent bold bets on the future of healthcare.
Finding the elusive fountain of youth?
George Budwell: If anything qualifies as a moonshot effort, it's the partnership between AbbVie and Alphabet to cure age-related diseases. In 2014, AbbVie signed on to act as the pharma expert behind Alphabet's Calico LLC life-sciences company.
