|
NantKwest CEO (AKA World's Richest Doctor) Rumored to Have Met Trump for Top NIH Job
1/16/2017 5:18:00 AM
Could US president-elect Donald Trump be close to choosing a leader for the National Institutes of Health (NIH)?
Current NIH chief Francis Collins and Representative Andy Harris (Republican, Maryland), both front-runners for job, met separately with Trump on 11 January, as did billionaire surgeon Patrick Soon-Shiong on 10 January. Several people familiar with the Collins and Harris meetings described them as job interviews.
comments powered by