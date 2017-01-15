 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Silicon Valley Exec Harshly Criticizes the FDA in Tweets But He May Run it for Trump



1/15/2017

Bitcoin entrepreneur and close Peter Thiel associate Balaji Srinivasan has long enjoyed taking to Twitter to poke the FDA for being too slow at approving new therapies. By his account, the agency was guilty of considerable harm. But late Friday night, after news of his meeting on Thursday with Donald Trump for a top job at the agency spread like digital wildfire, his Twitter stream and FDA commentary all disappeared in the blink of an eye.

