A1 Group, Inc. Release: Company Signs Master Licensing And Distribution Agreement With Novaceutical Sciences, Inc.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - A1 Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: AWON) is pleased to announce that it has signed a global master licensing and distribution agreement ‎with Delaware-based Novaceutical Sciences, Inc. (NSI). NSI is a company focused on unique delivery systems within the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries. NSI's primary focus has been on nasal delivery across various categories.

Nasal delivery systems are an exceedingly effective way for delivering even complex molecules across the epithelial cell layer that covers the nasal cavity. This allows for systemic blood circulation without hepatic and intestinal metabolism and systemic delivery can be achieved within five minutes for smaller molecules. Accordingly, nasal administration provides rapid delivery and avoids the degradation of compounds in the gut and liver which is often seen with oral administration of pills and capsules.

The Novaceutical Sciences patent pending technology is focused on providing intranasal and pulmonary delivery of vitamin and essential trace mineral nutrients. Typically, vitamins and trace minerals are delivered orally in tablets, capsules and gummies. Previous to the NSI technology, oral delivery has been the major challenge for essential mineral bioavailability. The intranasal system can even achieve delivery to the brain through the blood-brain barrier. Areas of treatment include: energy, memory, sexual health, neuro-protection and repair, anti-anxiety and others. Specific nutrients can be selected to enhance formulations suitable for different market verticals. Additionally, the "no drip" metered-dose inhaler (MDI) device technology being utilized assures no runoff, post nasal drip or messy "wet" priming.

Over the next several weeks the company will be filing a name and symbol change to better reflect the new direction of the company. The company will also be releasing specific product categories over the next several weeks.

About A1 Group, Inc. (AWON)

A1 Group, Inc. was set up to invest in vaping technologies. A1 Group invests in or partners with companies that develop innovative technologies for creating smoke-free inhalation delivery systems, which utilize Electronic Vapor Devices that can be adapted to deliver a variety of substances, including e-liquids (with or without nicotine,) aroma therapy, CBD's, hemp, cannabis oils, wax and extracts and herbs. These Smoke-free delivery systems offer a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes and pipes, as well as. A1 has engaged a proven and prolific research team that has previously discovered and introduced to the market many of the best-known nutritional supplements on the market today, geared towards driving significant value to the shareholders. A1 targets companies with a seasoned management team that have been actively involved in creating nutritional solutions to current health challenges, and have a history of successful development in the supplements and nutraceuticals production industry.

