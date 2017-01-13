EO2 Concepts Release: Company’s Wearable Device Designed To Stimulate Wound Healing Completes Double-Blind Clinical Trial

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A recently completed, double-blind study demonstrated positive results
for chronic wound patients who received Continuous Diffusion Oxygen
(CDO) therapy using the TransCu O2® System by EO2 Concepts®.
“This therapy deserves attention as a viable treatment option”
Double-blind studies, in which patients and physicians are “blinded” to
which patients are receiving treatments or a placebo, are rare for
medical devices. In this study, patients and physicians did not know if
patients were wearing a treatment device or a placebo. Healthcare
professionals consider such studies the gold standard for medical
research.
TransCu O2 is a wearable system that provides a continuous
flow of humidified oxygen to a moist wound for 24 hours a day. It is
small, simple, easy to use and allows for constant treatment without
limiting mobility.
“We supported four study publications last year and currently have 945
patients in our patient registry,” EO2 President Joseph Moffett said.
“EO2 Concepts has committed itself to developing the right kind of
collaborative research data to meet the demands of the evolving
evidence-based healthcare system.”
The trial, completed in November 2016, is part of the company’s ongoing
effort to conduct research and obtain the highest level of evidence a
medical device can achieve. Moffett expects complete study data to be
published soon in a leading peer-reviewed journal.
More than 10 million Americans suffer from non-healing wounds such as
pressure ulcers, skin grafts and burns, according to the Agency for
Healthcare Research and Quality. Roughly 1 million new cases of diabetic
foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers are diagnosed each year. Oxygen plays
a pivotal role in wound healing and CDO is one of the most targeted
approaches in wound care today.
The treatment is a key part of efforts to reduce the negative effects of
diabetes. Diabetic foot ulcers cost more to treat than the five
costliest forms of cancer. In addition, 50 percent of diabetic wounds
get infected and every 20 seconds someone undergoes an amputation due to
diabetic complications, according to Dr. David G. Armstrong, director of
the Southern Arizona Limb Salvage Alliance (SALSA).
Armstrong is widely known for his work in amputation prevention. He has
produced hundreds of peer-reviewed manuscripts and authored nearly 100
book chapters.
“Technology like (TransCu O2) has previously shown some potential to
have a positive healing impact,” said Armstrong, who also is a professor
of surgery at the University of Arizona. “It’s frankly inspiring that
EO2 Concepts and all of the study sites and investigators worked to
complete a study like this, because it’s complicated to do blinded
device trials and theirs is one of the few that has been seen through to
completion.”
EO2 additionally has collected real-world results on patients over the
last several years in its clinical registry. This data shows that CDO
can close wounds in 59 days that have been open for an average of 359
days prior to receiving CDO and, in most cases, have been unresponsive
to other advanced therapies.
EO2’s Tier One study gives additional credence to other less rigorous
studies that have shown similar results. For instance, Dr. Gabriel
Urrea-Botero, a wound care specialist at Gonzaba Medical Group in San
Antonio, also discovered that when he used CDO on 20 of his patients who
were suffering from unresponsive toe ulcers, they healed faster.
“This therapy deserves attention as a viable treatment option,” said
Urrea-Botero in a PodiatryToday.com publication that reported his
findings. “I believe the TransCu O2 oxygen delivery system may be
appropriate not just in the clinical scenarios, but also as a first-line
treatment for other chronic wounds. There is an emerging body of
credible clinical evidence for this modality. Overall, the patients
reported the system to be more convenient than other systems and
particularly liked that the device is silent and allows for mobility.”
About EO2
EO2 is a privately held, advanced wound-care technology company and the
developer of a progressive, FDA-cleared Class II medical device that
provides therapy to difficult-to-heal wounds. The TransCu O2 System is
an electrochemical tissue oxygenation and wound monitoring system for
use with OxySpur™ Oxygen Diffusion Dressings as an adjunctive therapy to
continuously treat oxygen-compromised wounds. For more information,
visit www.eo2.com.