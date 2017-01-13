 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Sectra (SECTB) Release: Announces Breast Imaging PACS Contract With Lynn Sage Comprehensive Breast Center At Northwestern Memorial Hospital



1/13/2017 8:24:16 AM

SHELTON, Connecticut, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

International medical imaging IT company Sectra (STO: SECT B) announces that the Lynn Sage Comprehensive Breast Center at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, has entered into a multi-year agreement to utilize Sectra PACS for all their breast imaging workflow. This solution was purchased to provide the breast radiologists a comprehensive means to support the full patient pathway from screening to diagnostic exams, with the end goal of improving cancer detection and care.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital offers screening mammography and a full range of diagnostic breast imaging services, including 2D and 3D mammography, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, breast biopsies and needle localizations. The Sectra PACS will be integrated with the existing IT infrastructure including the EMR, radiology PACS and VNA.  

About Sectra Breast Imaging PACS 

Sectra PACS features world-leading functionality for efficient mammography screening and diagnostic breast imaging workflows. True vendor-neutral, multi-modality capabilities enable display of breast images from any modality-including digital pathology and breast tomosynthesis-side by side with the mammograms. This provides a complete patient overview for the reading radiologist.

About Sectra  

With more than 20 years in the business, Sectra develops and sells IT systems and services for radiology, pathology, women's health and orthopaedics. More than 1,700 hospitals, clinics and imaging centers worldwide use the systems daily, making Sectra one of the world-leading companies for handling digital images. For more information, visit www.sectra.com.

About Northwestern Medicine 

For more information about Northwestern Medicine, visit http://news.nm.org/about-northwestern-medicine.html.

Contact: Andrea Sowitch, Vice President of Marketing
Sectra North America
E-mail: Andrea.Sowitch@sectra.com
Phone: +1-203-925-0899 ext 268
www.sectra.com/medical


Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO
Sectra AB
E-mail: Torbjorn.kronander@sectra.se
Phone: +46-705-23-5227


SOURCE Sectra North America


