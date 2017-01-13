Sectra (SECTB) Release: Announces Breast Imaging PACS Contract With Lynn Sage Comprehensive Breast Center At Northwestern Memorial Hospital

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20120601/537255 )

Northwestern Memorial Hospital offers screening mammography and a full range of diagnostic breast imaging services, including 2D and 3D mammography, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, breast biopsies and needle localizations. The Sectra PACS will be integrated with the existing IT infrastructure including the EMR, radiology PACS and VNA.

About Sectra Breast Imaging PACS

Sectra PACS features world-leading functionality for efficient mammography screening and diagnostic breast imaging workflows. True vendor-neutral, multi-modality capabilities enable display of breast images from any modality-including digital pathology and breast tomosynthesis-side by side with the mammograms. This provides a complete patient overview for the reading radiologist.

