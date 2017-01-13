|
Ginkgo Bioworks Seeks To Reinvent Moore's Law Through Biochemistry
1/13/2017 7:51:10 AM
Few people have had the opportunity to push the frontiers of both academic and commercial knowledge on semiconductors and computer systems more than Tom Knight. So why is he now focused on biochemistry? Knight is convinced that we’ve squeezed all the innovation out of semiconductors that we can and that Moore’s Law is now effectively dead. He hopes to replace silicon with biochemical based systems that will reinvent and revolutionize the way we transmit and store data and has co-founded a company designed to bring that vision to life.
