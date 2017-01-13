 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Ginkgo Bioworks Seeks To Reinvent Moore's Law Through Biochemistry



1/13/2017 7:51:10 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Few people have had the opportunity to push the frontiers of both academic and commercial knowledge on semiconductors and computer systems more than Tom Knight. So why is he now focused on biochemistry? Knight is convinced that we’ve squeezed all the innovation out of semiconductors that we can and that Moore’s Law is now effectively dead. He hopes to replace silicon with biochemical based systems that will reinvent and revolutionize the way we transmit and store data and has co-founded a company designed to bring that vision to life.

Read at Forbes


comments powered by Disqus
Forbes
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 