Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Release: Company Receives $20 Million Payment From Emergent BioSolutions (EBS)

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:APVO), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel oncology and hematology therapeutics, today announced that it has received a $20 million cash payment from Emergent BioSolutions pursuant to a promissory note granted as a result of the spin-off of Aptevo from Emergent, effective August 1, 2016.



With the additional $20 million cash payment announced today, Emergent has provided a total of $65 million in cash contributions to fund Aptevo’s operations as a newly-launched oncology and hematology-focused company with a broad pipeline of commercial, clinical and preclinical assets and a proprietary bispecific technology platform, ADAPTIR™, focused on the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics.

“The achievement of this final payment from Emergent marks another important milestone in Aptevo’s progress,” said Marvin L. White, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the generous funding provided by Emergent, and a strong portfolio of revenue-generating commercial assets, Aptevo is solidly positioned to achieve our near-term goals. Specifically, these include: capturing increased market share for our newly-launched Hemophilia B therapeutic, IXINITY®; generating additional data from our two clinical-stage programs, otlertuzumab and MOR209/ES414; and rapidly advancing new ADAPTIR immuno-oncology candidates into clinical development.”

About Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on novel oncology and hematology therapeutics to meaningfully improve patients’ lives. Our core technology is the ADAPTIR™ (modular protein technology) platform. Aptevo has four commercial products in the areas of hematology and infectious diseases, as well as various investigational stage product candidates in immuno-oncology.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding Aptevo’s outlook, financial performance or financial condition, our technology and related pipeline, collaboration and partnership opportunities, commercial portfolio and any other statements containing the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “will” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Aptevo’s current intentions, beliefs and expectations regarding future events. Aptevo cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from Aptevo’s expectations. Investors are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, Aptevo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events or circumstances.

There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including possible negative effects on our business operations, assets or financial results as a result of the separation; a deterioration in our business or prospects; the ability of our contractors and suppliers to supply product and materials; our ability and the ability of our contractors and suppliers to maintain compliance with cGMP and other regulatory obligations; the results of regulatory inspections; adverse developments in our customer-base or markets; adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets or economies generally; and changes in regulatory, social and political conditions. Additional risks and factors that may affect results are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Aptevo’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as filed on November 14, 2016. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement.

Source: Aptevo Therapeutics Stacey Jurchison Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications 206-859-6628 JurchisonS@apvo.com