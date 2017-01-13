 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Smart People Don't Multitask, Stanford University Study



1/13/2017 7:13:24 AM

You may have heard that multitasking is bad for you, but studies show that it kills your performance and may even damage your brain. Every time you multitask you aren't just harming your performance in the moment; you may very well be damaging an area of your brain that's critical to your future success at work.

Research conducted at Stanford University found that multitasking is less productive than doing a single thing at a time.

