Massachusetts' Sunovion Touts Binge Eating and ADHD Mid-Stage Trials Data

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion) today announced that a Phase 2/3
study (SEP360-221), the first of two planned pivotal studies, evaluating
its novel drug candidate dasotraline in adults ages 18 to 55 years with
moderate to severe binge eating disorder (BED) met the primary efficacy
endpoint as well as all key secondary efficacy endpoints.1
Sunovion also announced that the Phase 3 study (SEP360-301) evaluating
dasotraline in adults ages 18 to 55 years with attention deficit
hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) did not meet its primary endpoint.
“We remain confident in the potential for dasotraline to offer a new,
differentiated therapeutic option for adults with BED as well as
children and adults with ADHD. We look forward to sharing the results of
our ongoing clinical studies.”
“We are pleased to see such strong results in our first major study of
dasotraline in patients with binge eating disorder,” said Antony Loebel,
M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Sunovion,
Head of Global Clinical Development for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Group.
“We remain confident in the potential for dasotraline to offer a new,
differentiated therapeutic option for adults with BED as well as
children and adults with ADHD. We look forward to sharing the results of
our ongoing clinical studies.”
In study SEP360-221, flexibly-dosed dasotraline 4-8 mg/day demonstrated
statistically significant improvement at the 12 week primary endpoint on
the change from baseline in number of binge days per week compared to
the placebo-treated group. In addition, dasotraline treatment was
associated with statistically significant improvement on all key
secondary assessments: Clinical Global Impression of Severity of Illness
Scale (CGI-S), the Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale Modified for
Binge Eating (Y-BOCS-BE) and percent of subjects with four-week
cessation from binge eating.
In study SEP360-301, fixed doses of dasotraline 4 mg/day and 6 mg/day
did not demonstrate statistically significant improvement at the 8 week
primary endpoint on the ADHD Rating Scale (RS) IV (with adult prompts)
total score compared to the placebo-treated group.1 A trend
toward greater improvement for the 6 mg/day group at study endpoint
compared to placebo was observed (p=0.074). Statistically significant
improvement on the CGI-S was observed for the 6 mg/day group (but not
the 4 mg/day group) at study endpoint (p=0.011). While the overall
improvement associated with the dasotraline treatment groups was
consistent with prior studies, a relatively large improvement was seen
in the placebo group on the ADHD RS-IV, which may have contributed to
the observed lack of statistical separation at primary endpoint.
The studies reported today add to previously reported efficacy and
safety data for dasotraline including a pivotal Phase 2/3 study in
children ages 6 to 12 years with ADHD that met its primary endpoint for
the 4 mg/day dose and a positive, pivotal adult ADHD Phase 2 study that
met its primary endpoint for the 8 mg/day dose. Adverse events for study
SEP360-221 and study SEP360-301 were consistent with completed adult
dasotraline studies1 and included insomnia, dry mouth,
decreased appetite, anxiety, nausea and decreased weight.
Full results of study SEP360-221 and study SEP360-301 are being analyzed
and will be presented at upcoming scientific meetings.
Pending successful completion of ongoing studies and discussions with
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Sunovion intends to submit
a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA in 2017 for ADHD in children and
adults.
About Study SEP360-221
SEP360-221 was a Phase 2/3, 12-week, randomized, double-blind,
parallel-group, multi-center, placebo-controlled, flexible-dose study
comparing dasotraline with placebo in adults ages 18 to 55 years with
moderate to severe BED. Dasotraline was administered once-daily in doses
ranging from 4 to 8 mg or placebo. The primary efficacy endpoint was the
change from baseline in number of binge days (defined as days during
which at least one binge episode occurs) per week at Week 12. Top-line
data show that dasotraline was statistically superior to placebo on the
primary efficacy endpoint and all key secondary efficacy endpoints:
CGI-S, Y-BOCS-BE and percent of subjects with a four-week cessation from
binge eating. Adverse events were consistent with completed adult
dasotraline studies1 and include insomnia, dry mouth,
decreased appetite, anxiety, nausea and decreased weight.
About Study SEP360-301
SEP360-301 was a Phase 3, eight-week, randomized, double-blind,
multi-center, placebo-controlled, fixed-dose study comparing dasotraline
with placebo in adults ages 18 to 55 years with ADHD. Dasotraline 4 mg,
dasotraline 6 mg or placebo was administered once-daily. The primary
endpoint was the change from baseline at Week 8 in ADHD symptoms as
measured by ADHD Rating Scale (RS) IV (with adult prompts) total score.
Top-line data show that dasotraline 4 mg/day and 6 mg/day were not
statistically superior to placebo on the primary endpoint, but a trend
to greater improvement for the 6 mg/day group was observed at study
endpoint. Additionally, the 6 mg/day group showed statistically
significant improvement at its secondary endpoint CGI-S at Week 8 and
earlier time points. Adverse events were consistent with completed adult
dasotraline studies1 and include insomnia, headache, dry
mouth, decreased appetite and anxiety.
About Dasotraline
Dasotraline is a new chemical entity that is considered to be a dopamine
and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI). It has an extended
half-life (47-77 hours) that supports the potential for plasma
concentrations yielding a continuous therapeutic effect over the 24-hour
dosing interval at steady state. Dasotraline has shown a lower potential
for abuse than methylphenidate in clinical testing.2
Dasotraline was discovered by Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and is
currently in development to evaluate its use in treating ADHD in adults
and children, and BED in adults in the United States. It has not been
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the
treatment of ADHD, BED or any other disorder.
About Binge Eating Disorder (BED)
Binge eating disorder (BED) is characterized by recurrent episodes of
binge eating that occur at least once per week for three months. An
episode of binge eating is defined as eating an abnormally large amount
of food in a discrete period of time. This is typically accompanied by a
sense of lack of control. Binge eating must be characterized by marked
distress and at least three of the following: eating more rapidly than
normal; eating until feeling uncomfortably full; eating large amounts of
food when not feeling physically hungry; eating alone because of
embarrassment and feeling disgusted, guilty or depressed afterwards.3
The lifetime prevalence of BED among adult women and men in the United
States is 3.6 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.4,5
BED typically begins in adolescence or young adulthood but can also
start later.6 BED can lead to a number of psychological and
physical problems, such as social isolation, feeling bad about oneself,
problems functioning at work, obesity and related medical conditions
(e.g., gastroesophageal reflux disease, joint problems, heart disease,
type 2 diabetes and some sleep-related breathing disorders).7
It is also associated with increased healthcare utilization, medical
morbidity and mortality.8
About Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a persistent pattern
of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with
functioning and development, as characterized by inattention (e.g.,
distractibility, forgetfulness) and/or hyperactivity and impulsivity
(e.g., fidgeting, restlessness).9 Approximately 11 percent of
children 4-17 years of age have been diagnosed with ADHD in the United
States.10 Up to 60 percent of children with ADHD continue to
experience symptoms into adulthood.11 It is estimated that
4.4 percent of adults between ages 18 and 44 years experience some
symptoms and disabilities from ADHD in the United States.12
In children, ADHD is associated with social rejection and reduced school
performance. 13 Children with a history of ADHD are ten times
as likely to have difficulties with friendships and can have
more frequent and severe injuries than peers without ADHD.14
In adults, symptoms reduce the quality of social or occupational
functioning.15 Studies have shown that ADHD is associated
with higher levels of unemployment, and those who are employed
experience workplace impairment, reduced productivity and behavioral
issues.16 Adults with ADHD are also at increased risk of
trauma, workplace injuries and traffic accidents, are more likely to be
diagnosed with comorbid mental health conditions and have a higher
incidence of separation and divorce.17,18,19
About Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion)
Sunovion is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the innovative
application of science and medicine to help people with serious medical
conditions. Sunovion’s vision is to lead the way to a healthier world.
The company’s spirit of innovation is driven by the conviction that
scientific excellence paired with meaningful advocacy and relevant
education can improve lives. With patients at the center of everything
it does, Sunovion has charted new paths to life-transforming treatments
that reflect ongoing investments in research and development and an
unwavering commitment to support people with psychiatric, neurological
and respiratory conditions. Sunovion’s track record of discovery,
development and commercialization of important therapies has included
Brovana® (arformoterol tartrate), Latuda®
(lurasidone HCI), and most recently Aptiom® (eslicarbazepine
acetate).
Headquartered in Marlborough, Mass., Sunovion is an indirect,
wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Europe Ltd., based in London, England, Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., based in Mississauga, Ontario, and Sunovion
CNS Development Canada ULC, based in Toronto, Ontario, are wholly-owned
direct subsidiaries of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Additional
information can be found on the company’s web sites: www.sunovion.com,
www.sunovion.eu
and www.sunovion.ca.
About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-ten listed pharmaceutical
companies in Japan operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets,
including Japan, the United States, China and the European Union.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma aims to create innovative pharmaceutical
products in the Psychiatry & Neurology area and the Oncology area, which
have been designated as the focus therapeutic areas. Sumitomo Dainippon
Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical
Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo
Dainippon Pharma has about 7,000 employees worldwide. Additional
information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its
corporate website at www.ds-pharma.com.
