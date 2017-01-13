 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Salk Institute for Biological Studies Scientists Turn Back The Clock On Aging



1/13/2017 7:08:51 AM

It’s mind bending. Scientists believe it is now possible to wind back the biological clock. Aging would not only stop. It would reverse.

Last month, researchers at the Salk Institute in La Jolla, California published a ground breaking study in the medical journal, Cell. Using genetic modification, Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, Alejandro Ocampo and other Salk scientists were able to rejuvenate the organs of laboratory mice and increase their lifespan significantly. The process is still not easily transferable to people. Yet, the possibility is breathtaking. Humans are on the precipice of decoupling cell and organ degeneration from aging. Discovering the fountain of youth.

Read at Forbes


