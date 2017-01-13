 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How Donald Trump Will Be A Disaster For Autistic People



1/13/2017 7:06:37 AM

Donald Trump has never been a fan of disabled people. He's got an obsession with the appearance of being "weak" or "crazy," was hyperfocused on the idea that Hillary Clinton had some kind of neurological disorder like epilepsy, which he clearly viewed as a sort of human failing, and infamously mocked reporter Serge Kovaleski. But of all of the groups out there whom Donald Trump disdains, whom his policies will endanger profoundly, autistic people stand to suffer the most.

Read at Forbes


Forbes
  		 
Autism

