Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Woman Dies Of A Superbug Resistant To Every Antibiotic In The U.S.,
CDC
Study
Tweet
1/13/2017 7:03:55 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
If it sometimes seems like the idea of antibiotic resistance, though unsettling, is more theoretical than real, please read on.
Public health officials from Nevada are reporting on a case of a woman who died in Reno in September from an incurable infection. Testing showed the superbug that had spread throughout her system could fend off 26 different antibiotics.
“It was tested against everything that’s available in the United States … and was not effective,” said Dr. Alexander Kallen, a medical officer in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s division of health care quality promotion.
Read at
STAT
Read at
International Business Times
Related News
CDC
Release: New Data Show Continuing Opioid Epidemic In The United States
Pharma Industry's Ability To Deliver New Drugs May Be Coming To An End,
Washington University in St. Louis
Researcher Says
CDC
Release: Study Finds Zika Virus Replicates And Persists In Fetal Brains And Placentas
Were Women Foolish To Follow
Angelina Jolie
Into BRCA Cancer Gene Testing?
AHF
Blasts
Pfizer
(PFE) Over Shortage Of Syphilis Medication Bicillin On Heels Of
CDC
Report Showing Skyrocketing Infection Rates
Massive Drop In London HIV Rates May Be Due To Internet Drugs,
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine
Study
CDC
Release: First Cases Of Candida Auris Reported In United States
From Click Chemistry To Antibiotic Spider Silk,
University of Nottingham
Study
New
CDC
Study Shows Changes In Breast Cancer Death Rates By Age Group
ViraCyte
Release: Pharma Granted U.S.
FDA
Fast Track Designation For Viralym-C
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
STAT
•
International Business Times
•
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
•
Clinical - Research
•
Infection/Antibiotics