For A Tarnished Novavax (NVAX), This Could Be The Only Cure



1/13/2017 7:01:52 AM

Cantor Fitzgerald believes only an effective Zika vaccine could revive Novavax, Inc., which reported failure of its respiratory disease vaccine in a late stage study in September.

The company’s RSV F-protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine candidate, which failed to hit both primary and secondary endpoints, was studied to treat older adults with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a disease that causes serious infection of the respiratory tract, similar to influenza.

