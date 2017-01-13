Osseon Release: Company Receives New Patent

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Osseon announced today that the company has received a new patent for a Steerable and Curvable Cavity Creation System, patent number US 9,510,885. This new device will add to Osseon's line of existing steerable devices of bone augmenting products for treating compression fractures of the spine. The utilization of this new patent, as well as existing Osseon patents, provide the foundation for new devices planned by Osseon in 2017.

Osseon will present the benefits of this new patent to key opinion leaders at the California Association of Neurological Surgeons in San Francisco, the Brain and Spine Symposium in Peru, the Florida Society of Interventional Pain Physicians in Orlando, and the Cleveland Clinic Pain Management Symposium in Orlando.

Osseon produces a growing line of products targeted at advancing procedures for the benefit of patients and practitioners.

About Osseon:

Osseon® LLC is a private medical device company located in Santa Rosa, CA. Osseon is driven by the needs of patients and the physicians and health care providers who treat them. The company designs, manufactures and distributes innovative products to improve the quality of life for patients with vertebral compression fractures (VCF). Vertebral compression fractures may result from osteoporosis, osteotraumatic injuries, myelomas or other degenerative bone diseases.

For more information, visit our website at osseon.com. Osseon® is a registered trademark of Osseon LLC.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/osseon-receives-new-patent-300390531.html

SOURCE Osseon LLC