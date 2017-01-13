 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Recalls DePuy Synthes' Radial Head Prosthesis



1/13/2017 6:52:29 AM

Johnson & Johnson is recalling its DePuy Synthes radial head prosthesis because of the risk of loosening in the component that anchors the implant in the leg’s radius bone.

The entire prosthesis is designed for primary and revision replacement of the radial head, but only the radial stem surgeons insert into the radius is involved in the loosening issue, according to a letter the J&J unit sent to physicians Dec. 30, 2016.

“Based on the currently available data, we believe the cause to be multifactorial (including possible product characteristics, operative and patient factors), but we have not been able to fully characterize these factors.

Read at MassDevice


