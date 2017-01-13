|
Insurance Firm Cigna No Longer Covering Mylan (MYL)'s EpiPen
1/13/2017 6:51:02 AM
As if there wasn't enough turmoil around Mylan , things may have just gotten worse for the company even as its CEO reassured investors in presentation Wednesday.
Cigna will no longer cover Mylan's EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. autoinjectors, instead encouraging patients to use Impax's (IPXL) generic device for treatment of severe allergic reactions, or, according to Mylan's spokeswoman Julie Knell, the company's authorized generic for the drug.
The move was effective as of Jan. 7, when Cigna released a list of changes to coverage for 2017. In it, Cigna officials wrote that EpiPen is no longer covered, and that the plan "requires approval from Cigna for these medications to be covered."
