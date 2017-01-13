 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Insurance Firm Cigna No Longer Covering Mylan (MYL)'s EpiPen



1/13/2017 6:51:02 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
As if there wasn't enough turmoil around Mylan , things may have just gotten worse for the company even as its CEO reassured investors in presentation Wednesday.

Cigna will no longer cover Mylan's EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. autoinjectors, instead encouraging patients to use Impax's (IPXL) generic device for treatment of severe allergic reactions, or, according to Mylan's spokeswoman Julie Knell, the company's authorized generic for the drug.

The move was effective as of Jan. 7, when Cigna released a list of changes to coverage for 2017. In it, Cigna officials wrote that EpiPen is no longer covered, and that the plan "requires approval from Cigna for these medications to be covered."

Read at The Street.com
Read at CNN
Read at Market Watch
Read at NBC
Read at USA Today


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 