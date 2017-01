Facebook CEO's Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Finds a New Bay Area Home

A recently approved building project slated for what is now Powerhouse Gym in downtown Redwood City will be a new home for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Mayor John Seybert confirmed this week.“It speaks well of Redwood City,” he said. “Organizations like that will have its ripple effects. The issues they’re going after are very relevant.”In a written statement, the organization confirmed their plans to expand in the Bay Area. - See more at: http://www.smdailyjournal.com/articles/lnews/2017-01-13/chan-zuckerberg-initiative-moving-to-redwood-city-mayor-confirms-facebook-philanthropic-group-heading-to-site-of-relocating-powerhouse-gym/1776425174253.html#sthash.hSgvgJOV.dpuf