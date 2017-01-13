Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Facebook
CEO's
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
Finds a New Bay Area Home
Tweet
1/13/2017 6:43:21 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
A recently approved building project slated for what is now Powerhouse Gym in downtown Redwood City will be a new home for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Mayor John Seybert confirmed this week.
“It speaks well of Redwood City,” he said. “Organizations like that will have its ripple effects. The issues they’re going after are very relevant.”
In a written statement, the organization confirmed their plans to expand in the Bay Area. - See more at: http://www.smdailyjournal.com/articles/lnews/2017-01-13/chan-zuckerberg-initiative-moving-to-redwood-city-mayor-confirms-facebook-philanthropic-group-heading-to-site-of-relocating-powerhouse-gym/1776425174253.html#sthash.hSgvgJOV.dpuf
Read at
San Mateo Daily Journal
Related News
Pfizer
(PFE) Unloads Last Remaining Piece of Its Broadway Triangle Site in New York for $28 Million
Crown Bioscience
Sets Up New U.S. Pharma Subsidiary and Creates Jobs With $70K Salaries
Pharma Giant
Pfizer
(PFE) Opens New $50M Saudi Manufacturing Hub
Stem Cell Company
Cellular Dynamics
Expands and Relocates New Headquarters
St. Louis'
EternoGen Aesthetics
Opens Up Shop in Boston
INC Research
(INCR) Creating 550 New Jobs in HQ Move
Merck KGaA
Release: Biopharma Expands Biodevelopment Centers in North America, China and Europe
Yesterday Was New York, Today New Mexico Wants a Piece of the Biotech Hub Action
BioTime
(BTX) and Subsidiary
Cell Cure Neurosciences Ltd.
Establish Innovative Cell Therapy Manufacturing Center in Israel
Siemens Healthineers
(SI)' $300 Million Expansion to Create Up to 700 New Jobs in Massachusetts
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
San Mateo Daily Journal
•
Biotech/Pharma - Real Estate