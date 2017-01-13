 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Pharma Giant Pfizer (PFE) Opens New $50 Million Saudi Manufacturing Hub



1/13/2017 6:38:41 AM

The Saudi subsidiary of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced the opening of a new $50 million manufacturing facility in the Gulf kingdom.

Pfizer Saudi Limited has launched its factory in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), and announced the start of manufacturing of a number of life-changing medicines for patients in Saudi Arabia.

The opening of this manufacturing facility is part of Pfizer’s support for the Saudi government’s Vision 2030 National Transformation Program.

Read at News Release


