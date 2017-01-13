|
Pharma Giant Pfizer (PFE) Opens New $50 Million Saudi Manufacturing Hub
1/13/2017 6:38:41 AM
The Saudi subsidiary of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced the opening of a new $50 million manufacturing facility in the Gulf kingdom.
Pfizer Saudi Limited has launched its factory in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), and announced the start of manufacturing of a number of life-changing medicines for patients in Saudi Arabia.
The opening of this manufacturing facility is part of Pfizer’s support for the Saudi government’s Vision 2030 National Transformation Program.
