Notorious Martin Shkreli Speaking at UC Davis Event
1/13/2017 6:35:41 AM
An already-controversial speaking engagement by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Davis is adding another contentious character to its bill: Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli will also be speaking at the event.
The addition of Shkreli to Friday's event is now being marketed as a "joint talk" between Yiannopoulos and Shkreli, with Breitbart promoting the tour stop under the hashtag #SHKRELOPOULOS.
The "Dangerous Faggot Tour" stop (as it's being called) should yield some, ahem, interesting discussions between the two men.
