Notorious Martin Shkreli Speaking at UC Davis Event



1/13/2017 6:35:41 AM

An already-controversial speaking engagement by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Davis is adding another contentious character to its bill: Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli will also be speaking at the event.

The addition of Shkreli to Friday's event is now being marketed as a "joint talk" between Yiannopoulos and Shkreli, with Breitbart promoting the tour stop under the hashtag #SHKRELOPOULOS.

The "Dangerous Faggot Tour" stop (as it's being called) should yield some, ahem, interesting discussions between the two men.

