 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

SoCal's Aerie (AERI) to Create 50 New Jobs in Ireland



1/13/2017 6:34:46 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Aerie Pharmaceuticals is to create 50 jobs in Athlone with the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in the town. The project, which is supported by IDA Ireland, will produce commercial supplies for the company’s product candidates Rhopress and Roclatan. Aerie is currently seeking approval for the products.

Aerie is a North Carolina-headquartered clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other eye diseases.


Read at Irish Times
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 