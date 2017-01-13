|
SoCal's Aerie (AERI) to Create 50 New Jobs in Ireland
1/13/2017 6:34:46 AM
Aerie Pharmaceuticals is to create 50 jobs in Athlone with the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in the town.
The project, which is supported by IDA Ireland, will produce commercial supplies for the company’s product candidates Rhopress and Roclatan. Aerie is currently seeking approval for the products.
Aerie is a North Carolina-headquartered clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other eye diseases.
