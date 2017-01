Trump's HHS Nominee and His Ties With Two Massachusetts Biotech Firms

U.S. Rep. Tom Price came under fire for his stock holdings in numerous healthcare companies after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him in November to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Now the Georgia Republican is pledging to divest his holdings – including in three Massachusetts companies.On Wednesday, Price sent a letter to the department’s associate general counsel for ethics, saying that he planned to divest his current holdings in 43 different companies within 90 days of his confirmation, in order to avoid conflicts of interest.