Harrington Discovery Institute Release: Institute And Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation Expand Collaboration

CLEVELAND, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio and the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) have expanded their collaboration to accelerate translation of innovative research efforts for Alzheimer's disease. Together, the two organizations will jointly market and administer a new award program for academic researchers. By leveraging their combined expertise, investment, and resources, Harrington Discovery Institute and the ADDF will advance Alzheimer's disease drug discovery projects of great promise in academic institutions nationwide.

"We are so pleased to enhance our partnership with the ADDF and further support groundbreaking Alzheimer's disease research," commented Dr. Jonathan Stamler, MD, President, Harrington Discovery Institute. "Millions of patients and families in the US and around the world are eager for effective treatments. The ADDF has shown a sense of urgency that has made us a better organization, and we share their commitment to advancing neurological discoveries of great promise."

The keystone of the collaboration is the ADDF-Harrington Scholar Award, which provides funding and drug development support to both MD and PhD scientists across the United States, to help advance discovery into the clinical realm. In addition to financial support of up to $600,000, ADDF-Harrington Scholars also receive hands-on direction from pharmaceutical industry leaders in Harrington Discovery Institute's Innovation Support Center, who have extensive experience bringing research to the market. ADDF-Harrington Scholars also have facilitated access to BioMotiv, the mission-driven development company associated with The Harrington Project.

Alzheimer's is a progressive, fatal neurodegenerative disease for which there are currently no drugs available to prevent or even slow its course. "Through our collaboration with the Harrington Discovery Institute, we are accelerating the development of effective treatments for Alzheimer's disease and other dementias," said Dr. Howard Fillit, Founding Executive Director and Chief Science Officer of Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation. "Our mission is to find cures for these degenerative diseases, and this partnership increases funding for innovative research and helps transform early discovery into medicines for patients who really need them."

The partnership between Harrington Discovery Institute and the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation began in 2014. The renewed collaboration will extend for three years and will launch with a call for proposals this month.

Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the discovery of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity focused solely on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded over $100 million to fund more than 500 Alzheimer's drug discovery programs and clinical trials in 18 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

Harrington Discovery Institute

The Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development aims to advance medicine and society by enabling our nation's most inventive physician-scientists to turn their discoveries into medicines that improve human health. The institute was created in 2012 with a $50 million founding gift from the Harrington family and instantiates the commitment they share with University Hospitals to a Vision for a 'Better World'.

The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development

The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development (The Harrington Project), founded in late February 2012 by the Harrington Family and University Hospitals of Cleveland, is a $300 million national initiative built to bridge the translational valley of death. It includes the Harrington Discovery Institute and BioMotiv, a for-profit, mission-aligned drug development company that accelerates early discovery in to pharma pipelines.

For more information about The Harrington Project and the Harrington Discovery Institute, visit: HarringtonDiscovery.org.

University Hospitals

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of over 1 million patients per year through an integrated network of 18 hospitals, more than 40 outpatient health centers and 200 physician offices in 15 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system's flagship academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, located in Cleveland's University Circle, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. The main campus also includes UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children's hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, including cancer, pediatrics, women's health, orthopedics, radiology, neuroscience, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, digestive health, dermatology, transplantation and urology. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including "America's Best Hospitals" from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to Harrington Discovery Institute at UH part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development. UH is the second largest employer in northern Ohio with 26,000 employees. For more information, go to UHhospitals.org.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harrington-discovery-institute-and-alzheimers-drug-discovery-foundation-expand-collaboration-300390595.html

SOURCE Harrington Discovery Institute