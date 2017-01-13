Employer:
Why the Key to Gene Therapy Could be in an Old Bay Area Warehouse
Tweet
1/13/2017 6:09:14 AM
Gene therapy — experimental treatments that could correct gene mutations with one injection — are full of promise and questions, not the least of which is manufacturing.
But in a former warehouse in South San Francisco that was converted to biologic drug manufacturing, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is working to bring its gene therapies to market more quickly and with much more internal control. In fact, along with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Audentes is one of a few developers of potential gene therapies to invest in building out its own manufacturing capacity.
Read at
San Francisco Business Journal
