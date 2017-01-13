|
JPM17: Opko Health (OPK) CEO's Gameplan After Its Recent Growth Hormone Failure
1/13/2017 6:02:06 AM
Mark Twain and an experimental human growth hormone?
Opko Health executive vice president Steve Rubin managed to combine this unlikely pair at the J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday. Rubin talked about the recent clinical failure of a human growth hormone, hGH-CTP, that Opko is developing in partnership with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). He said that he knew he might be badly misquoting Mark Twain, but emphasized that "rumors of its demise are greatly exaggerated." Rubin said that Opko is moving "full steam ahead." Here's how.
