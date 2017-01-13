 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

JPM17: Opko Health (OPK) CEO's Gameplan After Its Recent Growth Hormone Failure



1/13/2017 6:02:06 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Mark Twain and an experimental human growth hormone?

Opko Health executive vice president Steve Rubin managed to combine this unlikely pair at the J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday. Rubin talked about the recent clinical failure of a human growth hormone, hGH-CTP, that Opko is developing in partnership with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). He said that he knew he might be badly misquoting Mark Twain, but emphasized that "rumors of its demise are greatly exaggerated." Rubin said that Opko is moving "full steam ahead." Here's how.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 