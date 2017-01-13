 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
And It Gets Worse...Arizona Planning to Sue Theranos Over Faulty Blood Tests



1/13/2017 5:53:53 AM

The Arizona Attorney General plans to file a lawsuit against Theranos Inc over a "long-running scheme of deceptive acts and misrepresentations" related to the company's blood-testing equipment, according to a state bidding document.

The Attorney General's office is seeking outside counsel in commencing legal action against Theranos and its closely related units for violations of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act, according to the document.

Theranos declined to comment.

