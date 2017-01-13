Employer:
Sirtex Medical
(
SRX.AX
) Terminates CEO's Contract, Effective Immediately
Tweet
1/13/2017 5:43:37 AM
* Investigation of concerns around ceo share trading-srx.ax
* Board has terminated Wong's employment with sirtex, with immediate effect
* Nigel Lange has been appointed as Acting CEO
Read at
Reuters
Read at
Sydney Morning Herald
Read at
Financial Review
