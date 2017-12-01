Berg Enters Into Multi-Year Agreement With Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) For Next-Generation Analytics In Healthcare IT

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BERG, a biopharmaceutical company uncovering health solutions through a data-driven, biological research approach, announced a multi-year agreement between BERG Analytics, a division of BERG, and BD's MedMined solution. This new collaboration will leverage the combined healthcare IT expertise of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) and BERG to focus on the development of a medication adherence algorithm that will help healthcare workers identify certain patient populations that are at the highest risk for nonadherence post-discharge. Through this innovative solution, clinicians will be able to better prioritize patient interventions and engage the most appropriate ancillary staff to improve patient outcomes once they leave the hospital.

Slava Akmaev, Chief Analytics Officer at BERG said, "Through this new collaboration, we look forward to advancing clinical decision making through predictive analytics. This pro-active surveillance solution will drive targeted medication adherence programs and ultimately, improve patient outcomes."

BERG Analytics' proprietary artificial intelligence-based platform bAIcis will be used to gather Patient Intelligence and develop custom risk models of medication non-adherence for a number of chronic and acute conditions to enhance BD's MedMined solution for healthcare providers. BERG's bAIcis(tm) analyzes data in a hypothesis free manner, discovering new knowledge in an unbiased and strictly data driven way.

"We are at a tipping point in healthcare IT, where merging key technologies such as BERG data driven analytics platform and BD's data mining expertise can provide more informed, precise solutions for clinicians," said Niven R. Narain, Co-founder, President and CEO of BERG. "Utilizing these technologies to understand patient populations and offer clinical decision support will become the cornerstone of creating more efficient healthcare delivery."

About BERG Analytics (a division of BERG, LLC)

BERG Analytics provides predictive and prescriptive solutions to optimize patient treatments and improve population health. Our innovative machine learning platform, bAIcis, uses powerful artificial intelligence technology to deliver new insights and drive better outcomes for healthcare companies and their patients. BERG Analytics provides healthcare stakeholders with actionable Patient Intelligence that promotes best practices, dramatically reducing adverse events and readmissions, while supporting value based care initiatives.

For additional information, please visit analytics.berghealth.com

About BERG

BERG is a clinical-stage company disrupting and re-defining the approach to drug discovery, research and development through its Interrogative Biology® platform. Its platform identifies therapies and biomarkers by applying algorithm- and probability-based artificial intelligence to analyze large numbers of patients' genotypic, phenotypic and other characteristics. BERG's platform operates at the intersection of biology, technology and artificial intelligence analytics and integrates many data characteristics regarding patients' lifestyles, demographics and biology. BERG believes this allows the company to better understand patients' disease profiles and consequently to identify and reveal molecular signatures to guide and accelerate product candidate selection and development. By identifying biomarkers and patient characteristics that are unique to the disease state, BERG is able to identify novel therapeutic product candidates and develop companion diagnostics to enhance specificity in its drug development process.

To learn more about BERG, LLC please visit www.berghealth.com

