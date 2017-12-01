 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Beijing's Bioyong Forms $38 Million IVD Collaboration With Biodesix, Inc.



1/12/2017 11:11:12 AM

Beijing's Bioyong Technology will collaborate with Biodesix of Boulder, Colorado to bring Biodesix's VeriStrat® proteomic IVD to China. Using a blood sample, the VeriStrat test provides a prognosis for patients with non-small cell lung cancer, predicting the aggressiveness of the disease based on the host's response to the tumor. Biodesix will receive about $38 million over the course of the collaboration. The two companies may also develop additional oncology tests and expand the use of VeriStrat into other Asia-Pacific countries.

