Orthocell Release: Company Announces Collaboration With Johnson & Johnson Innovation (JNJ)

PERTH, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regenerative medicine company Orthocell Limited has today announced a research collaboration agreement with DePuy Synthes Products, Inc., part of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies, for its Ortho-ATI® stem cell approach for the regeneration of degenerate tendons and ligaments. The collaboration was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

Ortho-ATI is a novel non-surgical approach to treat chronic treatment resistant tendon injuries that have a significant negative effect on patients’ activities of daily living.

A collaborative study is planned to commence in Q1 2017 and will be a multi-center trial conducted with one of Australia’s leading orthopaedic surgeons. The trial will be led by prominent Orthopaedic Surgeon, Professor Allan Wang from the University of Western Australia and current President of the 'Shoulder and Elbow Society of Australia' (SESA).

Managing Director Mr. Paul Anderson commented, “This is a very exciting partnership in the continued development of Ortho-ATI and provides significant external validation of this globally relevant technology.”

In studies conducted by Orthocell to date, Ortho-ATI has been shown to be a cost effective and durable non-surgical solution for difficult to treat tendon injuries. Ortho-ATI is available in Australia and New Zealand for patients who have failed conservative treatment options such as corticosteroid injections and exercise programs and have ongoing symptoms.

About Orthocell Limited

Orthocell is a commercial-stage, regenerative medicine company focused on regenerating mobility for patients and our ageing population by developing products for a variety of tendon, cartilage and soft tissue injuries. Orthocell’s portfolio of products include TGA-licensed Autologous cell therapies, Autologous Tenocyte Implantation (Ortho-ATI®) and Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation (Ortho-ACI®), which aim to regenerate damaged tendon and cartilage tissue. The Company’s other major product is Celgro®, a collagen medical device which facilitates tissue repair and healing in a variety of orthopaedic, reconstructive and surgical applications and is being readied for first regulatory approvals.