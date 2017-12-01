Orthocell Release: Company Announces Collaboration With Johnson & Johnson Innovation (JNJ)

PERTH, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regenerative medicine company Orthocell Limited has today announced a
research collaboration agreement with DePuy Synthes Products, Inc., part
of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies, for its Ortho-ATI® stem
cell approach for the regeneration of degenerate tendons and ligaments.
The collaboration was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.
Ortho-ATI is a novel non-surgical approach to treat chronic treatment
resistant tendon injuries that have a significant negative effect on
patients’ activities of daily living.
A collaborative study is planned to commence in Q1 2017 and will be a
multi-center trial conducted with one of Australia’s leading orthopaedic
surgeons. The trial will be led by prominent Orthopaedic Surgeon,
Professor Allan Wang from the University of Western Australia and
current President of the 'Shoulder and Elbow Society of Australia'
(SESA).
Managing Director Mr. Paul Anderson commented, “This is a very exciting
partnership in the continued development of Ortho-ATI and provides
significant external validation of this globally relevant technology.”
In studies conducted by Orthocell to date, Ortho-ATI has been shown to
be a cost effective and durable non-surgical solution for difficult to
treat tendon injuries. Ortho-ATI is available in Australia and New
Zealand for patients who have failed conservative treatment options such
as corticosteroid injections and exercise programs and have ongoing
symptoms.
About Orthocell Limited
Orthocell is a commercial-stage, regenerative medicine company focused
on regenerating mobility for patients and our ageing population by
developing products for a variety of tendon, cartilage and soft tissue
injuries. Orthocell’s portfolio of products include TGA-licensed
Autologous cell therapies, Autologous Tenocyte Implantation (Ortho-ATI®)
and Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation (Ortho-ACI®), which aim to
regenerate damaged tendon and cartilage tissue. The Company’s other
major product is Celgro®, a collagen medical device which facilitates
tissue repair and healing in a variety of orthopaedic, reconstructive
and surgical applications and is being readied for first regulatory
approvals.