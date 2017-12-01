Haplogen Release: Company's Novel Antiviral Target Partnered With Evotec AG (EVTG.F) Published In "Nature"

VIENNA & AMSTERDAM & HAMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809)
today announced a promising research result in the field of
picornaviruses published in a scientific article by Dr Thijn
Brummelkamp, the co-founder of Haplogen GmbH ("Haplogen"), a biotech
company based in Vienna, Austria, that develops antiviral therapeutics
in a co-owned partnership with Evotec.
“PLA2G16 represents a switch between entry and clearance of
Picornaviridae”
The article, now available in the online edition of Nature (http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/nature21032),
describes the work performed at Dr Brummelkamp's laboratory at the
Netherlands Cancer Institute. The study revealed the unexpected role of
a bacterial clearance pathway in the picornavirus life cycle and further
demonstrated that a key enzyme used by the virus to evade clearance
(PLA2G16) represents a first-in-class drug target for a broad range of
picornaviruses. The picornavirus family leads to more frequent human
infections than any other virus family and causes diseases such as the
common cold and polio. Aided with a set of elegant haploid genetic
screening experiments, first author Jacqueline Staring and co-workers
unravelled a novel aspect of the molecular process responsible for how
picornaviruses infect their human host cells. Inhibition of PLA2G16, a
cellular and drugable enzyme, surrenders picornavirus particles to a
clearance mechanism normally associated with bacterial infections.
Animals in which the enzyme was inactivated were protected against
infection whilst otherwise being healthy and fertile.
"These findings suggest that PLA2G16 can be exploited as novel antiviral
target for diseases caused by picornaviruses. Furthermore, as such drugs
would target a host factor rather than a viral protein, there would be a
high barrier for the virus to develop drug resistance", explains Dr
Thijn Brummelkamp.
Haplogen holds the exclusive rights to use PLA2G16 against viral
infections. In a partnership with Evotec, announced in November 2012, it
has developed novel inhibitor compounds, which it anticipates to enter
pre-clinical development in the course of 2017.
"We are thrilled by the extraordinary scientific achievements of our
co-founder and his team", comments Dr Georg Casari, Chief Executive
Officer of Haplogen. "It is fascinating that our target PLA2G16 is
linked to a new step in the life cycle of these well-studied viruses and
this further validates our drug discovery programme."
Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, added: "We are
delighted to work with Haplogen and apply our drug discovery expertise
to this exciting first-in-class target. We congratulate Dr Brummelkamp
and his team and look forward to continuing the relationship to develop
a novel drug candidate."
Reference: "PLA2G16 represents a switch between entry and clearance of
Picornaviridae", Jacqueline Staring, Eleonore von Castelmur, Vincent A
Blomen, Lisa G. van den Hengel, Markus Brockmann, Jim Baggen, Hendrik
Jan Thibaut, Joppe Nieuwenhuis, Hans Janssen, Frank van Kuppeveld,
Anastassis Perrakis, Jan E. Carette & Thijn R. Brummelkamp ; Nature
(2017) (http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/nature21032)
ABOUT HAPLOGEN GMBH
Haplogen GmbH is a privately held biotechnology company in Vienna,
Austria, with active programs designed to combat viral infectious
diseases. For more information on Haplogen visit: http://www.haplogen.com.
ABOUT EVOTEC AG
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company
focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with
leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient
advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing
the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions,
covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's
need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The
Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class
scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well
as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas
including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and
inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec
has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 70 partnered product
opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT
Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances
with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development
partnerships with e.g. Janssen Pharmaceuticals in the field of
Alzheimer's disease, with Sanofi in the field of diabetes, with Pfizer
in the field of tissue fibrosis and with Celgene in the field of
neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking
statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The
forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of
Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking
statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a
variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our
control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from
those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly
disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates
or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our
expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on
which any such statement is based.
