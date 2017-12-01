IDBS Release: Company Launches The E-Workbook Cloud: Combining The Most Powerful R&D Software Platform With The Benefits And Flexibility Of The Cloud

BOSTON & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDBS has today launched The E-WorkBook Cloud, an enterprise, Cloud-based
platform designed specifically to meet the future challenges of
scientific and R&D data management.
“The
introduction of The E-WorkBook Cloud stems from IDBS’ commitment to
expanding its existing Cloud offerings.”
Featuring eight intuitive modules, The E-WorkBook Cloud allows customers
to select the functionality that meets their current lab requirements,
whilst the modular aspect enables them to build on the stack as their
needs change or grow. And being Cloud-based, customers can access all of
their data management modules in one place, in an integrated platform.
The E-WorkBook Cloud is based on a proven enterprise platform, combining
best-in-class electronic laboratory notebook (ELN) functionality with
cutting-edge data capture and analysis tools, integrated work and
resource planning tools, integrated sample and inventory management and
biology and chemistry to meet internal, external and hybrid research
needs.
“As a complete SaaS (software as a service) solution, The E-WorkBook
Cloud lets customers select the specific capabilities for their unique
business needs, whilst removing the requirement to invest in hardware
and support staff to host applications – ensuring customers can easily
scale according to their needs and vastly reduce their infrastructure
costs.
“With The E-WorkBook Cloud, our customers also get access to new
features and updates far sooner a traditional on-premise system allows –
improving service and end-user satisfaction. Additionally, The
E-WorkBook Cloud schedules automatic backups without user intervention,
ensuring the integrity and security of critical data.”
Based in the Cloud, users can access the platform via a range of devices
or browsers from wherever they have an internet connection, enabling
workers to continue write-ups and analyze data with access to real-time
data information. For remote workers, the ability to access the software
and data when they need it – from both desktop and mobile devices –
increases the productivity of teams and fosters collaboration with
third-parties.
The E-WorkBook Cloud will initially feature these eight modules:
-
ELN – Our industry-leading R&D informatics technology for
enterprise data management
-
Integrations –APIs that let customers integrate existing
systems, instruments or technologies into the E-WorkBook Cloud
-
Assay – Allows users to create assay templates, ensure
consistency in data entry and manage data and generate reports
-
Inventory – A fully integrated, simple-to-use solution to
seamlessly manage in one place samples, materials and equipment to
improve laboratory efficiency and address compliance requirements
-
Connect – A unique combination of capabilities designed
specifically to support business-to-business collaboration, covering
scientific task management, research content submission and review,
and communication with simple push features to ensure collaborative
data becomes part of an enterprise’s core data asset
-
Biology – Integrated tools to support biomolecule research and
development (coming shortly)
-
Chemistry – An intuitive interface that supports comprehensive
workflows for organic chemists
-
Request – A work orchestration and scheduling tool that allows
scientists to organize complex project pipelines and assign work to
internal or external individuals (coming shortly)
The E-WorkBook Cloud platform has been designed from the ground up to
behave, look and feel like a single, seamless application. This provides
a superior user experience and eliminates the need to maintain complex
integrations between systems from different vendors, allowing users to
drastically simplify the deployment process.
Leveraging its 25 years of experience, IDBS will continue to offer
customers on-premise solutions alongside its SaaS offering and can
supply this in a fully validated CFR Part 11 compliant manner.
About IDBS
IDBS is a leading global provider of advanced software for research and
development (R&D) organizations to securely capture, manage, share and
exploit structured and unstructured data. Our technology and domain
expertise enable users to link data to data, data to people and people
to people to drive innovation, achieve faster time to market and improve
margins. Our diverse customer list includes R&D driven international
companies in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, agricultural sciences,
chemicals, consumer goods, energy, engineering, food and beverage, and
healthcare.
Founded in 1989, IDBS is headquartered in the United Kingdom with
offices across Europe, Asia and the United States. IDBS remains a
privately held company employing over 250 staff across the world and
serving over 50,000 researchers in 25 countries – including over 80% of
the top 20 pharmaceutical companies.
For more information, please visit www.idbs.com or
follow us on Twitter @IDBSsoftware.