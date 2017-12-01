MorphoSys AG Release: Company Partner To Start Phase 2 Trial With Bimagrumab In Obese Patients With Type 2 Diabetes

MUNICH & PLANEGG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY)
announced today that its partner Novartis will conduct a phase 2
clinical trial of the HuCAL antibody bimagrumab in obese patients with
type 2 diabetes.
According to information published on clinicaltrials.gov, the
randomized, subject- and investigator-blinded study will enroll 60 obese
adult patients with type 2 diabetes to assess the safety,
pharmacokinetics and efficacy of intravenous bimagrumab compared to
placebo. The study is not yet open for enrollment.
The study's primary outcome measures comprise the change in fat body
mass at weeks 24 and 48. Secondary outcome measures include mean change
from baseline in HbA1c, insulin resistance as measured by the
homeostatic model assessment (HOMA-IR), fasting insulin and glucose.
Further detailed information about the trial can be found at clinicaltrials.gov.
"We are very excited that our partner Novartis is taking bimagrumab into
a phase 2 study in type 2 diabetes, an indication with growing demand
for novel treatments. This new study will join phase 2 clinical trials
of bimagrumab currently ongoing in patients with sarcopenia and after
hip fracture surgery", commented Dr. Marlies Sproll, Chief Scientific
Officer of MorphoSys AG.
About MorphoSys:
MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library
technology in the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this
and other patented technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the
field of therapeutic antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes
in human healthcare.
Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a
therapeutic pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for
the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease,
to name just a few. With its ongoing commitment to new antibody
technology and drug development, MorphoSys is focused on making the
healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about
MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.
HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®,
CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®,
Ylanthia®, 100 billion high potentials®,
Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and
LanthioPep® are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys
Group.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements
concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking
statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of
the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should
actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results
and actions may differ from those anticipated. MorphoSys does not intend
to update any of these forward- looking statements as far as the wording
of the relevant press release is concerned.
|
Language:
|
|
English
|
Company:
|
|
MorphoSys AG
|
|
|
Semmelweisstr. 7
|
|
|
82152 Planegg
|
|
|
Germany
|
Phone:
|
|
+49 (0)89 899 27-0
|
Fax:
|
|
+49 (0)89 899 27-222
|
E-mail:
|
|
investors@morphosys.com
|
Internet:
|
|
www.morphosys.com
|
ISIN:
|
|
DE0006632003
|
WKN:
|
|
663200
|
Indices:
|
|
TecDAX
|
Listed:
|
|
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange