Transgenomic, Inc. (TBIO) Release: Company Announces Leading Clinical Laboratory Services Provider LifeLabs Selects ICE COLD-PCR As Its Mutation Enrichment Platform

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transgenomic, Inc. (TBIO) (NASDAQ: TBIO), today announced a licensing
agreement with leading Canadian laboratory services provider LifeLabs,
which has selected Transgenomic’s ICE COLD-PCR (ICP) technology as its
mutation enrichment platform for cancer testing. The three-year,
renewable agreement includes a non-exclusive license to the ICP
technology in Canada. Separately, Transgenomic also announced issuance
of a new Canadian patent for ICP.
“LifeLabs is among the largest laboratory service providers in North
America, and we view their adoption of ICE COLD-PCR as a key validation
of both the technology and our commercial model that focuses on
licensing to a wide variety of molecular diagnostics partners
worldwide,” commented Paul Kinnon, President and Chief Executive Officer
of Transgenomic. “We believe that this sizable commercial licensing
agreement is indicative of the growing traction in the marketplace we
have been anticipating, and we believe that it will be followed by
additional significant ICP agreements going forward.”
LifeLabs intends to use ICE COLD-PCR with tissue samples and is
receiving a non-exclusive license to the ICP technology in Canada. The
three-year renewable agreement also allows LifeLabs to benefit from
technology improvements and additional product launches during its term.
“As the largest laboratory service provider in Canada, LifeLabs is
committed to offering our customers access to advanced clinical genomic
analyses made possible by major new technologies such as ICE COLD-PCR,”
said Joby McKenzie, Senior Vice President, Business Development of
LifeLabs. “We anticipate that this flexible, versatile mutation
enrichment technology will be applied to other molecular testing
applications as adoption of genomic and precision medicine expands.”
Recently-issued Canadian Patent No. 2792433, Full Cold-PCR Enrichment
with Reference Blocking Sequence, covers the use of the ICE COLD-PCR
method that enriches mutated DNA sequences in a background of normal DNA
through to 2030. This method can be applied to the analysis of very low
quantities of circulating tumor DNA found in a patient’s blood.
Transgenomic’s ICE COLD-PCR technology delivers up to a 500-fold
increase in mutation detection compared to most current methods, with
levels of detection routinely achievable down to 0.01%. This ultra-high
sensitivity enables detection of low level mutations that allow accurate
patient monitoring as well as stratification of cancer sub-populations.
ICP works well with most patient samples, including tissue, blood,
plasma, urine and other biofluids and it is compatible with most of the
downstream genomic analytic platforms commonly available in laboratories
today.
ICE COLD-PCR was originally developed by the laboratory of Dr. Mike
Makrigiorgos at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, which has exclusively
licensed worldwide rights to the technology to Transgenomic.
About LifeLabs
LifeLabs
is a Canadian-owned company with over 50 years of experience providing
laboratory testing services to help health care providers diagnose,
treat, monitor and prevent disease in patients. In communities across
British Columbia and Ontario, LifeLabs delivers cost-effective,
convenient access to laboratory testing services essential for optimal
outcomes in health care. LifeLabs employs over 5,000 professionally
trained staff and delivers over 100 million laboratory tests, supporting
over 19 million patient visits annually. In 2013, LifeLabs acquired BC
Biomedical in British Columbia and CML HealthCare in Ontario, making
LifeLabs the largest community laboratory in Canada. LifeLabs is
indirectly owned by OMERS Administration Corporation, whose interest is
managed by Borealis Infrastructure.
About Transgenomic
Transgenomic,
Inc. is a global biotechnology company advancing personalized
medicine in oncology and inherited diseases through advanced diagnostic
technologies, such as its revolutionary ICE COLD-PCR, which enables use
of liquid biopsies for mutation detection. The company also provides
specialized clinical and research services to biopharmaceutical
companies developing targeted therapies. Transgenomic’s diagnostic
technologies are designed to improve medical diagnoses and patient
outcomes.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this
press release constitute “forward-looking statements” of Transgenomic
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from
any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by
such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited
to, those with respect to management's current views and estimates of
future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance
and financial results, including the ability of the Company to grow its
involvement in the diagnostic products and services markets,
expectations regarding new clients, projects and prospects, and MX-ICP’s
ability to accelerate the Company’s growth and generate revenue. The
known risks, uncertainties and other factors affecting these
forward-looking statements are described from time to time in
Transgenomic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any
change in such factors, risks and uncertainties may cause the actual
results, events and performance to differ materially from those referred
to in such statements. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of
the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all statements
contained in this press release. All information in this press release
is as of the date of the release and Transgenomic does not undertake any
duty to update this information, including any forward-looking
statements, unless required by law.